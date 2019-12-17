Rent Calculator
Home
/
Del Mar, CA
/
2305 Camino Del Mar
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:35 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2305 Camino Del Mar
2305 Camino Del Mar
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2305 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2305 Camino Del Mar have any available units?
2305 Camino Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Del Mar, CA
.
What amenities does 2305 Camino Del Mar have?
Some of 2305 Camino Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2305 Camino Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Camino Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Camino Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Camino Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Del Mar
.
Does 2305 Camino Del Mar offer parking?
No, 2305 Camino Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Camino Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Camino Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Camino Del Mar have a pool?
No, 2305 Camino Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Camino Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 2305 Camino Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Camino Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Camino Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Camino Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Camino Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
