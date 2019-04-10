All apartments in Del Mar
Find more places like 153 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Mar, CA
/
153 12th Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:51 PM

153 12th Street

153 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del Mar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

153 12th Street, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 12th Street have any available units?
153 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 153 12th Street have?
Some of 153 12th Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 153 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 153 12th Street offers parking.
Does 153 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 153 12th Street has a pool.
Does 153 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 153 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Del Mar 1 BedroomsDel Mar 2 Bedrooms
Del Mar Apartments with Washer-DryerDel Mar Luxury Places
Del Mar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAFallbrook, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSaddleback College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College