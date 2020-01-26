Rent Calculator
Home
/
Del Mar, CA
/
144 Ocean View
Last updated January 26 2020 at 5:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
144 Ocean View
144 Ocean View Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
144 Ocean View Avenue, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Linda Sansone at 858.775.6356 or Linda@LindaSansone.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 144 Ocean View have any available units?
Del Mar, CA
Del Mar, CA
.
What amenities does 144 Ocean View have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 144 Ocean View currently offering any rent specials?
144 Ocean View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Ocean View pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Del Mar
pet friendly listings in Del Mar
.
Does 144 Ocean View offer parking?
Yes, 144 Ocean View offers parking.
Does 144 Ocean View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Ocean View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Ocean View have a pool?
Yes, 144 Ocean View has a pool.
Does 144 Ocean View have accessible units?
No, 144 Ocean View does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Ocean View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Ocean View has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Ocean View have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Ocean View does not have units with air conditioning.
