All apartments in Del Mar
Find more places like 144 Ocean View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Mar, CA
/
144 Ocean View
Last updated January 26 2020 at 5:26 AM

144 Ocean View

144 Ocean View Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del Mar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

144 Ocean View Avenue, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Linda Sansone at 858.775.6356 or Linda@LindaSansone.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Ocean View have any available units?
144 Ocean View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 144 Ocean View have?
Some of 144 Ocean View's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Ocean View currently offering any rent specials?
144 Ocean View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Ocean View pet-friendly?
No, 144 Ocean View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 144 Ocean View offer parking?
Yes, 144 Ocean View offers parking.
Does 144 Ocean View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Ocean View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Ocean View have a pool?
Yes, 144 Ocean View has a pool.
Does 144 Ocean View have accessible units?
No, 144 Ocean View does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Ocean View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Ocean View has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Ocean View have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Ocean View does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Del Mar 1 BedroomsDel Mar 2 Bedrooms
Del Mar Apartments with Washer-DryerDel Mar Luxury Places
Del Mar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAFallbrook, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSaddleback College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College