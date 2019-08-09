All apartments in Del Mar
1087 Klish Way
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

1087 Klish Way

1087 Klish Way · No Longer Available
Location

1087 Klish Way, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1087 Klish Way have any available units?
1087 Klish Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 1087 Klish Way have?
Some of 1087 Klish Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1087 Klish Way currently offering any rent specials?
1087 Klish Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1087 Klish Way pet-friendly?
No, 1087 Klish Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 1087 Klish Way offer parking?
No, 1087 Klish Way does not offer parking.
Does 1087 Klish Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1087 Klish Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1087 Klish Way have a pool?
No, 1087 Klish Way does not have a pool.
Does 1087 Klish Way have accessible units?
No, 1087 Klish Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1087 Klish Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1087 Klish Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1087 Klish Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1087 Klish Way does not have units with air conditioning.
