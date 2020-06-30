5135 West 132nd Street

Amenities
2-bedroom Home has been renovated and features new paint throughout.
2-Story House
Spacious living room has large windows, allowing plenty of natural sunlight.
Refurbished kitchen cabinets and New counters & faucet.
Remodeled bathroom features new pedestal sink, new tile shower enclosure, and new tub.
New Waterproof vinyl planks on 1st floor
New carpet on stairs and upstairs bedroom
Extra closet space available under stairs
Front yard and large backyard
1-Car Garage Parking and Driveway
Tenant pays all utilities
Owner pay Gardener
Minimum 1-Year Lease Term
**A pet is allowed with additional deposit/fees
Easy access to 405 and 105 Freeways
10 Minutes away from LAX airport
Apply Online [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.