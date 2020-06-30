5135 West 132nd Street

Amenities

2-bedroom Home has been renovated and features new paint throughout.

2-Story House

Spacious living room has large windows, allowing plenty of natural sunlight.

Refurbished kitchen cabinets and New counters & faucet.

Remodeled bathroom features new pedestal sink, new tile shower enclosure, and new tub.

New Waterproof vinyl planks on 1st floor

New carpet on stairs and upstairs bedroom

Extra closet space available under stairs

Front yard and large backyard

1-Car Garage Parking and Driveway

Tenant pays all utilities

Owner pay Gardener

Minimum 1-Year Lease Term

**A pet is allowed with additional deposit/fees

Easy access to 405 and 105 Freeways

10 Minutes away from LAX airport



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

