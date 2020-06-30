All apartments in Del Aire
5135 West 132nd Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:27 PM

5135 West 132nd Street

5135 West 132nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5135 West 132nd Street, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2-bedroom Home has been renovated and features new paint throughout.
2-Story House
Spacious living room has large windows, allowing plenty of natural sunlight.
Refurbished kitchen cabinets and New counters & faucet.
Remodeled bathroom features new pedestal sink, new tile shower enclosure, and new tub.
New Waterproof vinyl planks on 1st floor
New carpet on stairs and upstairs bedroom
Extra closet space available under stairs
Front yard and large backyard
1-Car Garage Parking and Driveway
Tenant pays all utilities
Owner pay Gardener
Minimum 1-Year Lease Term
**A pet is allowed with additional deposit/fees
Easy access to 405 and 105 Freeways
10 Minutes away from LAX airport

Apply Online [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 West 132nd Street have any available units?
5135 West 132nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 5135 West 132nd Street have?
Some of 5135 West 132nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 West 132nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5135 West 132nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 West 132nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5135 West 132nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 5135 West 132nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5135 West 132nd Street offers parking.
Does 5135 West 132nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 West 132nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 West 132nd Street have a pool?
No, 5135 West 132nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5135 West 132nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5135 West 132nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 West 132nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 West 132nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 West 132nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 West 132nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

