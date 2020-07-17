All apartments in Del Aire
Last updated June 25 2019 at 7:06 AM

14205 Ocean Gate Ave

14205 Ocean Gate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14205 Ocean Gate Avenue, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A brand new 1+1 upstairs apartment with kitchen, bath, large 11x12 bedroom only 3 miles bike ride to beach, most utilities included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14205 Ocean Gate Ave have any available units?
14205 Ocean Gate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
Is 14205 Ocean Gate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14205 Ocean Gate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14205 Ocean Gate Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14205 Ocean Gate Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Aire.
Does 14205 Ocean Gate Ave offer parking?
No, 14205 Ocean Gate Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14205 Ocean Gate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14205 Ocean Gate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14205 Ocean Gate Ave have a pool?
No, 14205 Ocean Gate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14205 Ocean Gate Ave have accessible units?
No, 14205 Ocean Gate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14205 Ocean Gate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14205 Ocean Gate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14205 Ocean Gate Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14205 Ocean Gate Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
