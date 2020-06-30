Rent Calculator
Home
/
Del Aire, CA
/
13736 Shoup Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13736 Shoup Avenue
13736 South Shoup Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del Aire
See all
Holly Glen - Del Aire
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
13736 South Shoup Avenue, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Amenities
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Dream kitchen......Granite Countertops......all appliances including refrigerator
Huge Master with spa tub and large shower.........walk in closet......big family room
Double detached 2 car garage.......long driveway with security gate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13736 Shoup Avenue have any available units?
13736 Shoup Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Del Aire, CA
.
What amenities does 13736 Shoup Avenue have?
Some of 13736 Shoup Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13736 Shoup Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13736 Shoup Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13736 Shoup Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13736 Shoup Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Del Aire
.
Does 13736 Shoup Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13736 Shoup Avenue offers parking.
Does 13736 Shoup Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13736 Shoup Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13736 Shoup Avenue have a pool?
No, 13736 Shoup Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13736 Shoup Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13736 Shoup Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13736 Shoup Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13736 Shoup Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13736 Shoup Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13736 Shoup Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
