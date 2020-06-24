All apartments in Del Aire
11622 Aviation Blvd
11622 Aviation Blvd

11622 Aviation Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11622 Aviation Boulevard, Del Aire, CA 90304
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,850* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,290* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,990* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,090/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom El Segundo apartment with balcony views over the city. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this elegantly Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, stylish living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX249)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11622 Aviation Blvd have any available units?
11622 Aviation Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 11622 Aviation Blvd have?
Some of 11622 Aviation Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 Aviation Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11622 Aviation Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 Aviation Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11622 Aviation Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Aire.
Does 11622 Aviation Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11622 Aviation Blvd offers parking.
Does 11622 Aviation Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11622 Aviation Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 Aviation Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 11622 Aviation Blvd has a pool.
Does 11622 Aviation Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11622 Aviation Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 Aviation Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11622 Aviation Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11622 Aviation Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11622 Aviation Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
