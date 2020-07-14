Amenities
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms. Fully furnished spacious floorplans between 1 and 5 bedrooms, which includes sleek and contemporary finishes, full washer and dryer, and convenient on-site parking. Our community offers you the best convenience of urban living with access to a grocery store, shopping center, restaurants, and much more that are all a short distance away from your new home. We are on the W, Q, and M transit bus lines and access to bike trails. We look forward to helping your Davis housing search end here at Oakshade Commons! Give us a call today to schedule your tour!
Please note: Pricing is for private and shared rooms.