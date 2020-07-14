All apartments in Davis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Oakshade Commons

2120 Cowell Boulevard · (530) 232-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA 95618
South Davis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 240-D · Avail. Aug 30

$950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 503 sqft

Unit 140-B · Avail. Aug 30

$975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 473 sqft

Unit 125-D · Avail. Aug 30

$975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 490 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit 239-B · Avail. Aug 30

$905

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 565 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakshade Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
online portal
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms. Fully furnished spacious floorplans between 1 and 5 bedrooms, which includes sleek and contemporary finishes, full washer and dryer, and convenient on-site parking. Our community offers you the best convenience of urban living with access to a grocery store, shopping center, restaurants, and much more that are all a short distance away from your new home. We are on the W, Q, and M transit bus lines and access to bike trails. We look forward to helping your Davis housing search end here at Oakshade Commons! Give us a call today to schedule your tour!

Please note: Pricing is for private and shared rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $52.46 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 pet: $500, 2 pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Not to exceed 50 lbs.
Parking Details: 2 spots included, additional parking: $25/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakshade Commons have any available units?
Oakshade Commons has 16 units available starting at $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oakshade Commons have?
Some of Oakshade Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakshade Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Oakshade Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakshade Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakshade Commons is pet friendly.
Does Oakshade Commons offer parking?
Yes, Oakshade Commons offers parking.
Does Oakshade Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakshade Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakshade Commons have a pool?
Yes, Oakshade Commons has a pool.
Does Oakshade Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Oakshade Commons has accessible units.
Does Oakshade Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakshade Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Oakshade Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oakshade Commons has units with air conditioning.
