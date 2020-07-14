Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities parking pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly online portal

Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms. Fully furnished spacious floorplans between 1 and 5 bedrooms, which includes sleek and contemporary finishes, full washer and dryer, and convenient on-site parking. Our community offers you the best convenience of urban living with access to a grocery store, shopping center, restaurants, and much more that are all a short distance away from your new home. We are on the W, Q, and M transit bus lines and access to bike trails. We look forward to helping your Davis housing search end here at Oakshade Commons! Give us a call today to schedule your tour!



Please note: Pricing is for private and shared rooms.