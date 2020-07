Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage hot tub internet access accessible 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe

At the end of a busy day, you deserve the quiet luxury of Ellington Apartments. Our apartment homes provide a welcome respite from your workday or class schedule. Choose from our unique 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom floor plans, which offer large closets, a private patio or balcony, and a relaxing fireplace. In your downtime, you can bask in the sun at the refreshing pool and spa, or work up a healthy appetite at the fitness center.