Academy Lane Apartments

Amenities
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout. The spacious floor plan design includes upgraded vinyl wood-style flooring in the kitchen, living, and bathrooms plus, upgraded kitchens, energy-efficient light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.
Living at Academy Lane you are sure to take advantage of our modern amenities including, beautifully landscaped grounds, refreshing pool, fitness center. Our great location is only 1 mile away from UC Davis Campus, and just minutes from the best dining and shopping in downtown Davis.
Discover your new home in Davis at Academy Lane by contacting us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour. We look forward to hearing from you.