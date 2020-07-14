All apartments in Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
Academy Lane Apartments

1124 F St · (530) 488-4292
Location

1124 F St, Davis, CA 95616
Central Davis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1225-32 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 1225-37 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 1124-37 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Academy Lane Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
green community
online portal
smoke-free community
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout. The spacious floor plan design includes upgraded vinyl wood-style flooring in the kitchen, living, and bathrooms plus, upgraded kitchens, energy-efficient light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.

Living at Academy Lane you are sure to take advantage of our modern amenities including, beautifully landscaped grounds, refreshing pool, fitness center. Our great location is only 1 mile away from UC Davis Campus, and just minutes from the best dining and shopping in downtown Davis.

Discover your new home in Davis at Academy Lane by contacting us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour. We look forward to hearing from you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $350 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 (1st) pet / $250 for (2nd) pet
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Academy Lane Apartments have any available units?
Academy Lane Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Academy Lane Apartments have?
Some of Academy Lane Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Academy Lane Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Academy Lane Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Academy Lane Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Academy Lane Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Academy Lane Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Academy Lane Apartments offers parking.
Does Academy Lane Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Academy Lane Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Academy Lane Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Academy Lane Apartments has a pool.
Does Academy Lane Apartments have accessible units?
No, Academy Lane Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Academy Lane Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Academy Lane Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Academy Lane Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Academy Lane Apartments has units with air conditioning.
