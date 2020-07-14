Academy Lane Apartments

Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments green community online portal smoke-free community

Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout. The spacious floor plan design includes upgraded vinyl wood-style flooring in the kitchen, living, and bathrooms plus, upgraded kitchens, energy-efficient light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.



Living at Academy Lane you are sure to take advantage of our modern amenities including, beautifully landscaped grounds, refreshing pool, fitness center. Our great location is only 1 mile away from UC Davis Campus, and just minutes from the best dining and shopping in downtown Davis.



Discover your new home in Davis at Academy Lane by contacting us today to schedule a self-guided or virtual tour. We look forward to hearing from you.