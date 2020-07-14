Amenities

411 1ST STREET Available 08/01/20 Only 1 Luxury Studio left! Stay safe-1 Block from UCD - Fully Renovated - 411 on First is Davis' closest ALL STUDIO fully renovated apartment complex. Why live with roommates if you don’t have to? Located in downtown just 1 block from UC Davis campus, near everything including the farmers market, stores and shops. This distinctive Davis building is surrounded by great restaurants, hip coffee houses and fun nightlife. Beautifully remodeled living spaces with tenant common/study areas and secure bike storage free of charge.



Brand new, oversized luxury studios, with new toilets and fixtures, fresh paint and modern vinyl laminate floors. Common BBQ and hangout area in the back garden. Bus route stop just steps away in front of the property.



Amenities & Features:

-Luxurious remodeled studio apartments including new plank flooring and quartz counters

-1 Full Bathroom with tub and shower

- Walk-in closet with built in drawers

- Refrigerator and Microwave

- Garbage Disposal

- Modern vinyl laminate flooring

- Quartz countertops

-Washer/Dryer onsite

- Free Secure bike storage

- Smoke-free building

-Neighborhood: Downtown Core

-Parking: Covered 1st Floor Garage Parking. Reserved spaces for additional fee



Rental Terms:

-$1,295- $1325/month (some units with balcony)

- $40 Non Refundable Application Fee

- No evictions and based on approved credit or co-signor



Terms/Conditions:

-Income requirement: 2.5x monthly rent or co-signer

-Cats allowed. $25/month pet rent plus pet deposit

-Utilities are additional flat fee based on number of residents/month.



To view the apartment email 411studiosdavis@gmail.com or reply to this ad.



You may click the link to this video to see a fair representation of the unit, but will not likely be the exact unit available for rent. https://youtu.be/dZSN12WympI



