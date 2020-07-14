All apartments in Davis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

411 1ST STREET

411 1st Street · (530) 316-5188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 1st Street, Davis, CA 95616
Downtown Davis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 411 1ST STREET.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
411 1ST STREET Available 08/01/20 Only 1 Luxury Studio left! Stay safe-1 Block from UCD - Fully Renovated - 411 on First is Davis' closest ALL STUDIO fully renovated apartment complex. Why live with roommates if you don’t have to? Located in downtown just 1 block from UC Davis campus, near everything including the farmers market, stores and shops. This distinctive Davis building is surrounded by great restaurants, hip coffee houses and fun nightlife. Beautifully remodeled living spaces with tenant common/study areas and secure bike storage free of charge.

Brand new, oversized luxury studios, with new toilets and fixtures, fresh paint and modern vinyl laminate floors. Common BBQ and hangout area in the back garden. Bus route stop just steps away in front of the property.

Amenities & Features:
-Luxurious remodeled studio apartments including new plank flooring and quartz counters
-1 Full Bathroom with tub and shower
- Walk-in closet with built in drawers
- Refrigerator and Microwave
- Garbage Disposal
- Modern vinyl laminate flooring
- Quartz countertops
-Washer/Dryer onsite
- Free Secure bike storage
- Smoke-free building
-Neighborhood: Downtown Core
-Parking: Covered 1st Floor Garage Parking. Reserved spaces for additional fee

Rental Terms:
-$1,295- $1325/month (some units with balcony)
- $40 Non Refundable Application Fee
- No evictions and based on approved credit or co-signor

Terms/Conditions:
-Income requirement: 2.5x monthly rent or co-signer
-Cats allowed. $25/month pet rent plus pet deposit
-Utilities are additional flat fee based on number of residents/month.

To view the apartment email 411studiosdavis@gmail.com or reply to this ad.

You may click the link to this video to see a fair representation of the unit, but will not likely be the exact unit available for rent. https://youtu.be/dZSN12WympI

(RLNE4703720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 1ST STREET have any available units?
411 1ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davis, CA.
What amenities does 411 1ST STREET have?
Some of 411 1ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 1ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 1ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 1ST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 1ST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 411 1ST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 411 1ST STREET offers parking.
Does 411 1ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 1ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 1ST STREET have a pool?
No, 411 1ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 411 1ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 411 1ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 411 1ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 1ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 1ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 1ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
