4100 Chiles Rd

Room is furnished, comes with Free Cable TV , Free Wi-Fi , Free Utility , limited room service , Free pool access and Free Gym pass. Call For Special discounts for AARP, Students , Government, UC Davis Staff, Military .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.