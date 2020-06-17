All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 4100 Chiles Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
4100 Chiles Rd
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:52 AM

4100 Chiles Rd

4100 Chiles Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
South Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4100 Chiles Road, Davis, CA 95618
South Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,492

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
gym
pool
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Room is furnished, comes with Free Cable TV , Free Wi-Fi , Free Utility , limited room service , Free pool access and Free Gym pass. Call For Special discounts for AARP, Students , Government, UC Davis Staff, Military .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Chiles Rd have any available units?
4100 Chiles Rd has a unit available for $2,492 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4100 Chiles Rd have?
Some of 4100 Chiles Rd's amenities include cable included, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Chiles Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Chiles Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Chiles Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Chiles Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 4100 Chiles Rd offer parking?
No, 4100 Chiles Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Chiles Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Chiles Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Chiles Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Chiles Rd has a pool.
Does 4100 Chiles Rd have accessible units?
No, 4100 Chiles Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Chiles Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 Chiles Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Chiles Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 Chiles Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4100 Chiles Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace
Davis, CA 95616
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd
Davis, CA 33412
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 1 BedroomsDavis 2 Bedrooms
Davis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with Pool
Davis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity