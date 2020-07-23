3316 Laguna Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

South Davis Home with a pool - This single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a POOL in South Davis is ready for immediate occupancy. The home has a two garage and an indoor laundry room.



PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.



Please submit all inquires through Lyon's website at www.golyonpm.com. Due to high rental demand, we are unable to respond to all phone calls and emails. Please submit your inquires through our website at www.golyonpm.com. Thank you!



You're welcome to apply online at www.golyonpm.com & search for the property, click the "Apply" button. Application fee: $35 per adult over the age of 18.



Please review our criteria before scheduling a viewing or applying. Must qualify with the following criteria. 2.5 to 3 times verifiable monthly rent in income, FICO score not less than 620, two years verifiable positive rental history. Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis.



Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5968154)