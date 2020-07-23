All apartments in Davis
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

3316 Laguna Avenue

3316 Laguna Avenue · (530) 297-2211
Location

3316 Laguna Avenue, Davis, CA 95618
South Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3316 Laguna Avenue · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
South Davis Home with a pool - This single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a POOL in South Davis is ready for immediate occupancy. The home has a two garage and an indoor laundry room.

PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

Please submit all inquires through Lyon's website at www.golyonpm.com. Due to high rental demand, we are unable to respond to all phone calls and emails. Please submit your inquires through our website at www.golyonpm.com. Thank you!

You're welcome to apply online at www.golyonpm.com & search for the property, click the "Apply" button. Application fee: $35 per adult over the age of 18.

Please review our criteria before scheduling a viewing or applying. Must qualify with the following criteria. 2.5 to 3 times verifiable monthly rent in income, FICO score not less than 620, two years verifiable positive rental history. Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis.

Lyon PM is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Laguna Avenue have any available units?
3316 Laguna Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3316 Laguna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Laguna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Laguna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Laguna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 3316 Laguna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Laguna Avenue offers parking.
Does 3316 Laguna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Laguna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Laguna Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3316 Laguna Avenue has a pool.
Does 3316 Laguna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3316 Laguna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Laguna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Laguna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Laguna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Laguna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
