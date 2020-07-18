Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

2444 Sycamore Lane #1 Available 09/02/20 Centrally located 2 bed. Condo - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo is centrally located, close to shopping and the bus lines. This home includes 2 private patios, easy care laminate flooring, walk in closet in the master bedroom, gas stove and washer and dryer inside the unit. There is 1 assigned parking space along with street parking. No pets please. Please visit our website @ www.zabace.com 530-757-2818

For a virtual tour, please follow the link below:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/4pYa9A20n6xwo7kNLbJOmRlyGLgeZ15M



No Pets Allowed



