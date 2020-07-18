All apartments in Davis
2444 Sycamore Lane #1

2444 Sycamore Lane · (530) 757-2818 ext. 111
Location

2444 Sycamore Lane, Davis, CA 95616
North Davis

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

2444 Sycamore Lane #1 Available 09/02/20 Centrally located 2 bed. Condo - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo is centrally located, close to shopping and the bus lines. This home includes 2 private patios, easy care laminate flooring, walk in closet in the master bedroom, gas stove and washer and dryer inside the unit. There is 1 assigned parking space along with street parking. No pets please. Please visit our website @ www.zabace.com 530-757-2818
For a virtual tour, please follow the link below:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/4pYa9A20n6xwo7kNLbJOmRlyGLgeZ15M

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 have any available units?
2444 Sycamore Lane #1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 have?
Some of 2444 Sycamore Lane #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Sycamore Lane #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 offers parking.
Does 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 have a pool?
No, 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 have accessible units?
No, 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Sycamore Lane #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
