Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Great location in the heart of Downtown Davis only one block from campus. Completely renovated a must-see!



One bedroom and one bath apartment.



Available June 4th, 2020.



email jdeulloa@golyon.com for more info



Rent $1860

Security Deposit $2300

No pets.



Lyon Property Management Inc

DRE 00182401



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,860, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 07/04/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.