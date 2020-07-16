All apartments in Davis
2029 5th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:49 PM

2029 5th Street

2029 Fifth Street · (530) 240-9403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2029 Fifth Street, Davis, CA 95618
East Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.

Pets negotiable

Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit.

Lyon Property Management Inc
DRE 00182401

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 9/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 5th Street have any available units?
2029 5th Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2029 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2029 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2029 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2029 5th Street offers parking.
Does 2029 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2029 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2029 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2029 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2029 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2029 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
