2029 5th Street

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.



Pets negotiable



Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit.



Lyon Property Management Inc

DRE 00182401



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 9/5/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.