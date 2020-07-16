2029 5th Street

Amenities
Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.
Pets negotiable
Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit.
Lyon Property Management Inc
DRE 00182401
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 9/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.