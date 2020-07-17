Amenities
1924 Imperial Available 09/02/20 Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home - Large 4 bedroom home with 2 1/2 baths. Home backs up to Arroyo Park! Master bedroom and bath downstairs. Spacious open living area, with dinning room and good size kitchen, Inside Laundry room with Washer & Dryer. Fenced back yard, Central heat/air, two-car garage, fireplace in Living Room, Lot of closet space. Visit our website www.Zabace.com.
For a virtual tour, please follow this link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/BnzVEbQj5ZDNo7Ev4wXa2xRdPm964GpK
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5867349)