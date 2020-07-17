All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 1924 Imperial.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
1924 Imperial
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1924 Imperial

1924 Imperial Avenue · (530) 757-2818 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1924 Imperial Avenue, Davis, CA 95616
West Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1924 Imperial · Avail. Sep 2

$3,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1924 Imperial Available 09/02/20 Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home - Large 4 bedroom home with 2 1/2 baths. Home backs up to Arroyo Park! Master bedroom and bath downstairs. Spacious open living area, with dinning room and good size kitchen, Inside Laundry room with Washer & Dryer. Fenced back yard, Central heat/air, two-car garage, fireplace in Living Room, Lot of closet space. Visit our website www.Zabace.com.
For a virtual tour, please follow this link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/BnzVEbQj5ZDNo7Ev4wXa2xRdPm964GpK

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Imperial have any available units?
1924 Imperial has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1924 Imperial have?
Some of 1924 Imperial's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Imperial currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Imperial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Imperial pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Imperial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 1924 Imperial offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Imperial offers parking.
Does 1924 Imperial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 Imperial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Imperial have a pool?
No, 1924 Imperial does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Imperial have accessible units?
No, 1924 Imperial does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Imperial have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Imperial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Imperial have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1924 Imperial has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1924 Imperial?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct
Davis, CA 95616
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace
Davis, CA 95616
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 2 BedroomsDavis Apartments with Parking
Davis Apartments with PoolsDavis Dog Friendly Apartments
Davis Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CA
Arden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CACarmichael, CA
Rancho Cordova, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity