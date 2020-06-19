Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1714 Monarch Lane Available 09/01/20 This is a sweet 3 bedroom home in East Davis available Sep 1, 2020 - This sweet family home has 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Great room concept. open and bright. A very cozy backyard for gardening. It is located near the famed Slide Hill park and Manor Pool, enjoy a stroll on the nearby greenbelts, perfect for the warm California summers! Shop at Nugget shopping center, easy freeway access.

This is a quiet neighborhood.

Tenant pays all utilities

Rent $2200

Security Deposit $3500



(RLNE5732815)