All apartments in Davis
Find more places like 1714 Monarch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davis, CA
/
1714 Monarch Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1714 Monarch Lane

1714 Monarch Lane · (530) 564-7468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davis
See all
East Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1714 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA 95618
East Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1714 Monarch Lane · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1714 Monarch Lane Available 09/01/20 This is a sweet 3 bedroom home in East Davis available Sep 1, 2020 - This sweet family home has 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Great room concept. open and bright. A very cozy backyard for gardening. It is located near the famed Slide Hill park and Manor Pool, enjoy a stroll on the nearby greenbelts, perfect for the warm California summers! Shop at Nugget shopping center, easy freeway access.
This is a quiet neighborhood.
Tenant pays all utilities
Rent $2200
Security Deposit $3500

(RLNE5732815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Monarch Lane have any available units?
1714 Monarch Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1714 Monarch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Monarch Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Monarch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Monarch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Monarch Lane offer parking?
No, 1714 Monarch Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Monarch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Monarch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Monarch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1714 Monarch Lane has a pool.
Does 1714 Monarch Lane have accessible units?
No, 1714 Monarch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Monarch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Monarch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Monarch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 Monarch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1714 Monarch Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard
Davis, CA 95618
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr
Davis, CA 95618
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St
Davis, CA 95616
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace
Davis, CA 95616
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd
Davis, CA 33412
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave
Davis, CA 95618
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd
Davis, CA 95618

Similar Pages

Davis 1 BedroomsDavis 2 Bedrooms
Davis Apartments with ParkingDavis Apartments with Pool
Davis Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAOakland, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CAAntelope, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South DavisEast Davis
Central Davis

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
Diablo Valley CollegeMills College
Samuel Merritt University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity