1255 Farragut Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:40 PM

1255 Farragut Circle

1255 Farragut Circle · (916) 571-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA 95618
South Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER***

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave. Freshly trimmed landscaping. Over 1800 square feet with a detached 2 car garage. Great location close to parks, shopping, and campus. Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included * No pets please * Tenant responsible for all utilities.

*** Available May 2020 - This home cannot be held until August/Sept. No fall inquiries please ***

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit PropertyManagementSelect.com or call (916) 571-0033. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Farragut Circle have any available units?
1255 Farragut Circle has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 Farragut Circle have?
Some of 1255 Farragut Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Farragut Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Farragut Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Farragut Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Farragut Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davis.
Does 1255 Farragut Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Farragut Circle does offer parking.
Does 1255 Farragut Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Farragut Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Farragut Circle have a pool?
No, 1255 Farragut Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Farragut Circle have accessible units?
No, 1255 Farragut Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Farragut Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Farragut Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Farragut Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Farragut Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
