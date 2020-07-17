All apartments in Danville
Find more places like 568 El Capitan dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Danville, CA
/
568 El Capitan dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

568 El Capitan dr.

568 El Capitan Drive · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Danville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

568 El Capitan Drive, Danville, CA 94526
Greenbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 568 El Capitan dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$5,199

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2281 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
568 El Capitan dr. Available 08/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 4 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 car garage and backyard in Danville - **** Just Rented *****

* For rent by Epic Real Estate:
www . EPICREA . com

* Information / Showings for this property:
Marketing AT azaripm.com /

Enjoy the living in this lovely 4 bedroom Tri-level house , neer Osage park , Iron Horse trail ! Updated kitchen and bathrooms , Walking distance to Charlotte Wood Middle School and John Baldwin Elementary school .
Harwood floors and high ceilings .

This home boasts on main level:
- Living Room with a wood burning fireplace
- Updated Kitchen with refrigerator, cooktop , double oven, microwave, dishwasher
- Updated ½ bathroom
- Laundry with HE washer/dryer

On the second floor:
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2 full bathroom

Other features:
- Attached 2 car garage
- Beautiful front yard
- Large back yard
- Plenty of storage space
- Danville Station HOA , Pool , tennis courts , clubhouse and greenbelt

* Other Details
- Type of rental: Single family home
- Pets: Yes , with additional pet deposit ( $500 for each cat , $1,000 for each Dog)
- Smoking: No
- (Please note: fireplace may not be available for tenant use)

- Rent: $5,199
- Security Deposit: $5,199
- Application fee: $45

* See other properties for rent

www.EpicREA.com
________________________________________________

* More information about our services contact:
Genie Mantzoros
COO / VP of HOA Management / Luxury Leasing Agent / Senior Real Estate Consultant / Realtor
CalBRE #00805386
415- 636 - 1265
Marketing @ EpicREA . com

-------------------
Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

(RLNE5889125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 El Capitan dr. have any available units?
568 El Capitan dr. has a unit available for $5,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 568 El Capitan dr. have?
Some of 568 El Capitan dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 El Capitan dr. currently offering any rent specials?
568 El Capitan dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 El Capitan dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 El Capitan dr. is pet friendly.
Does 568 El Capitan dr. offer parking?
Yes, 568 El Capitan dr. offers parking.
Does 568 El Capitan dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 568 El Capitan dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 El Capitan dr. have a pool?
Yes, 568 El Capitan dr. has a pool.
Does 568 El Capitan dr. have accessible units?
No, 568 El Capitan dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 568 El Capitan dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 568 El Capitan dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 568 El Capitan dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 568 El Capitan dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 568 El Capitan dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln
Danville, CA 94526
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter
Danville, CA 94506

Similar Pages

Danville 1 BedroomsDanville 2 Bedrooms
Danville Apartments with ParkingDanville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Danville Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA
Brentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity