568 El Capitan dr. Available 08/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 4 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 car garage and backyard in Danville - **** Just Rented *****



Enjoy the living in this lovely 4 bedroom Tri-level house , neer Osage park , Iron Horse trail ! Updated kitchen and bathrooms , Walking distance to Charlotte Wood Middle School and John Baldwin Elementary school .

Harwood floors and high ceilings .



This home boasts on main level:

- Living Room with a wood burning fireplace

- Updated Kitchen with refrigerator, cooktop , double oven, microwave, dishwasher

- Updated ½ bathroom

- Laundry with HE washer/dryer



On the second floor:

- 4 Bedrooms

- 2 full bathroom



Other features:

- Attached 2 car garage

- Beautiful front yard

- Large back yard

- Plenty of storage space

- Danville Station HOA , Pool , tennis courts , clubhouse and greenbelt



* Other Details

- Type of rental: Single family home

- Pets: Yes , with additional pet deposit ( $500 for each cat , $1,000 for each Dog)

- Smoking: No

- (Please note: fireplace may not be available for tenant use)



- Rent: $5,199

- Security Deposit: $5,199

- Application fee: $45



