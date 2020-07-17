568 El Capitan dr.

Amenities
Enjoy the living in this lovely 4 bedroom Tri-level house , neer Osage park , Iron Horse trail ! Updated kitchen and bathrooms , Walking distance to Charlotte Wood Middle School and John Baldwin Elementary school .
Harwood floors and high ceilings .
This home boasts on main level:
- Living Room with a wood burning fireplace
- Updated Kitchen with refrigerator, cooktop , double oven, microwave, dishwasher
- Updated ½ bathroom
- Laundry with HE washer/dryer
On the second floor:
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2 full bathroom
Other features:
- Attached 2 car garage
- Beautiful front yard
- Large back yard
- Plenty of storage space
- Danville Station HOA , Pool , tennis courts , clubhouse and greenbelt
* Other Details
- Type of rental: Single family home
- Pets: Yes , with additional pet deposit ( $500 for each cat , $1,000 for each Dog)
- Smoking: No
- (Please note: fireplace may not be available for tenant use)
- Rent: $5,199
- Security Deposit: $5,199
- Application fee: $45
