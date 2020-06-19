232 El Pinto

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REDUCED! Elegant Danville condo w/Garage! Convenient Location! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.



You can also see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking the following link www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVDvuYvX784



A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sLj4NPfd2Hn&brand=0



Enjoy proximity to Downtown Danville and convenient access to I-680!



Elegant condominium with gorgeous views! Romantic living room with fireplace & plush carpet. Gourmet kitchen with wood flooring, solid granite counters, built-in microwave, gas stove, recessed lighting, upgraded cabinets & dining area. Spacious bath with dual sink vanity, tub & shower with glass doors & abundant storage. Indoor washer & dryer included. Central heat & air. One car garage with large built-in storage closet.



Enjoy the proximity to Downtown Danville's dining & shopping; employment centers featuring Bishop Ranch, Hacienda Park, downtown Walnut Creek & more!



12 month lease. No Pets. Garbage Included. Water is not included.



PHOTOS ARE FROM PRIOR VACANCY



PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE MUST BE PROVIDED TO WPPM PRIOR TO MOVEIN.



Property will be professionally cleaned and carpets professionally cleaned prior to occupancy.



No Pets Allowed



