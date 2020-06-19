All apartments in Danville
Find more places like 232 El Pinto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Danville, CA
/
232 El Pinto
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

232 El Pinto

232 El Pinto Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Danville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

232 El Pinto Road, Danville, CA 94526
El Pintado

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REDUCED! Elegant Danville condo w/Garage! Convenient Location! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.

You can also see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking the following link www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVDvuYvX784

A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sLj4NPfd2Hn&brand=0

Enjoy proximity to Downtown Danville and convenient access to I-680!

Elegant condominium with gorgeous views! Romantic living room with fireplace & plush carpet. Gourmet kitchen with wood flooring, solid granite counters, built-in microwave, gas stove, recessed lighting, upgraded cabinets & dining area. Spacious bath with dual sink vanity, tub & shower with glass doors & abundant storage. Indoor washer & dryer included. Central heat & air. One car garage with large built-in storage closet.

Enjoy the proximity to Downtown Danville's dining & shopping; employment centers featuring Bishop Ranch, Hacienda Park, downtown Walnut Creek & more!

12 month lease. No Pets. Garbage Included. Water is not included.

PHOTOS ARE FROM PRIOR VACANCY

PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE MUST BE PROVIDED TO WPPM PRIOR TO MOVEIN.

Property will be professionally cleaned and carpets professionally cleaned prior to occupancy.

For property owners looking for superior mgmt services in Danville call 925-248-5030

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2318301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 El Pinto have any available units?
232 El Pinto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danville, CA.
What amenities does 232 El Pinto have?
Some of 232 El Pinto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 El Pinto currently offering any rent specials?
232 El Pinto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 El Pinto pet-friendly?
No, 232 El Pinto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 232 El Pinto offer parking?
Yes, 232 El Pinto does offer parking.
Does 232 El Pinto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 El Pinto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 El Pinto have a pool?
No, 232 El Pinto does not have a pool.
Does 232 El Pinto have accessible units?
No, 232 El Pinto does not have accessible units.
Does 232 El Pinto have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 El Pinto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 El Pinto have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 El Pinto has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter
Danville, CA 94506
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln
Danville, CA 94526

Similar Pages

Danville 1 BedroomsDanville 2 Bedrooms
Danville Apartments with BalconyDanville Apartments with Parking
Danville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA
Suisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMorgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco