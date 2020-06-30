93 Monarch Beach Resort South

Amenities

RESORT LIVING BY THE BEACH!!!! - New Construction! Never lived-in single level living Residence 3 "penthouse style" with multiples deck areas accessed through stacking doors. Being an upper level home there is no yard to care for. Take your private elevator or stairs from the two car garage or entry area to the upper level and enjoy the nearly 4,000 square foot four bedroom layout with an open kitchen-great room and a large dining room. The light and bright kitchen boasts Wolf, Sub-Zero and Asko stainless steel appliances including double oven tucked into white painted cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. This community is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort & Spa, Monarch Golf Course and the private Monarch Bay Club. Includes a membership to the Beach Club good through May of 2020.



No Pets Allowed



