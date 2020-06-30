All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:54 PM

80 Los Cabos

80 Los Cabos · No Longer Available
Location

80 Los Cabos, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
http://tours.previewfirst.com/ml/96170

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Los Cabos have any available units?
80 Los Cabos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 80 Los Cabos currently offering any rent specials?
80 Los Cabos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Los Cabos pet-friendly?
No, 80 Los Cabos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 80 Los Cabos offer parking?
No, 80 Los Cabos does not offer parking.
Does 80 Los Cabos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Los Cabos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Los Cabos have a pool?
No, 80 Los Cabos does not have a pool.
Does 80 Los Cabos have accessible units?
No, 80 Los Cabos does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Los Cabos have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Los Cabos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Los Cabos have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Los Cabos does not have units with air conditioning.

