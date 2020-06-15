All apartments in Dana Point
54 Corniche Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

54 Corniche Drive

54 Corniche Dr · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit J · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beach resort living executive home overlooking pool and spa in beautiful guard gated Ritz Pointe, in Monarch Beach Dana Point. Next door is the Monarch Beach Resort with world renown Monarch Links Golf Course and the Ritz Carlton is nearby. This home offers cathedral ceilings, skylight, loads of natural light, 2 large bedrooms each with huge walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms and plenty of storage. Large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, LED lighting and new flooring. Formal dining room, large living room with gas fire place and luxurious carpeting. Multiple sliders to the wrap around deck offering easy entertaining for grilling and alfresco dining. The large outdoor storage area includes washer and dryer.
Book your private events, join clubs and attend social events. Gym and fitness classes available. Heated pool with spa, dining areas, lounge chairs and umbrellas which is adjacent to clubhouse. See stunning ocean and sunset views from another spa with dining area and restrooms. Private beach trail goes past the golf course to Salt Creek Beach without crossing a street. Enjoy Dana Point Harbor, fine dining, gourmet markets, spas, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Corniche Drive have any available units?
54 Corniche Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Corniche Drive have?
Some of 54 Corniche Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Corniche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54 Corniche Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Corniche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 54 Corniche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 54 Corniche Drive offer parking?
No, 54 Corniche Drive does not offer parking.
Does 54 Corniche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Corniche Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Corniche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 54 Corniche Drive has a pool.
Does 54 Corniche Drive have accessible units?
No, 54 Corniche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Corniche Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Corniche Drive has units with dishwashers.
