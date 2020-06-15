54 Corniche Drive

Amenities

Beach resort living executive home overlooking pool and spa in beautiful guard gated Ritz Pointe, in Monarch Beach Dana Point. Next door is the Monarch Beach Resort with world renown Monarch Links Golf Course and the Ritz Carlton is nearby. This home offers cathedral ceilings, skylight, loads of natural light, 2 large bedrooms each with huge walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms and plenty of storage. Large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, LED lighting and new flooring. Formal dining room, large living room with gas fire place and luxurious carpeting. Multiple sliders to the wrap around deck offering easy entertaining for grilling and alfresco dining. The large outdoor storage area includes washer and dryer.

Book your private events, join clubs and attend social events. Gym and fitness classes available. Heated pool with spa, dining areas, lounge chairs and umbrellas which is adjacent to clubhouse. See stunning ocean and sunset views from another spa with dining area and restrooms. Private beach trail goes past the golf course to Salt Creek Beach without crossing a street. Enjoy Dana Point Harbor, fine dining, gourmet markets, spas, and shopping.