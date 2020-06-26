All apartments in Dana Point
38 Imperatrice

38 Imperatrice · No Longer Available
Location

38 Imperatrice, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Available from August 1, 2019. No showings before July 1st.
24 hours Notice required. Please text me to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Imperatrice have any available units?
38 Imperatrice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 38 Imperatrice currently offering any rent specials?
38 Imperatrice is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Imperatrice pet-friendly?
No, 38 Imperatrice is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 38 Imperatrice offer parking?
No, 38 Imperatrice does not offer parking.
Does 38 Imperatrice have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Imperatrice does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Imperatrice have a pool?
No, 38 Imperatrice does not have a pool.
Does 38 Imperatrice have accessible units?
No, 38 Imperatrice does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Imperatrice have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Imperatrice has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Imperatrice have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Imperatrice does not have units with air conditioning.
