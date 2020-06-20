All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

35492 Del Rey

35492 Del Rey · (949) 300-7342
Location

35492 Del Rey, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
For lease or lease option to buy, this beautiful newly remodeled single story “Coastal Compound” is located in the highly desirable bluff area of Capistrano Beach. Entering through the private entry you are greeted with a spacious common area that includes full size resort-style pool and outside Kitchen / BBQ. The main house is light and airy and includes a chef’s kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths decorated in Coastal Contemporary finishes. Two additional large casitas finish this beautifully crafted compound walking distance to beautiful Capistrano beach. Enjoy your piece of the California Riviera!
For a private tour, contact Gregory Lynch 949-300-7342. Check out this great virtual tour: https://25492delrey.relahq.com/?mls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35492 Del Rey have any available units?
35492 Del Rey has a unit available for $8,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 35492 Del Rey have?
Some of 35492 Del Rey's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35492 Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
35492 Del Rey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35492 Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 35492 Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 35492 Del Rey offer parking?
Yes, 35492 Del Rey does offer parking.
Does 35492 Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35492 Del Rey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35492 Del Rey have a pool?
Yes, 35492 Del Rey has a pool.
Does 35492 Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 35492 Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 35492 Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35492 Del Rey has units with dishwashers.
