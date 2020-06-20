35492 Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

For lease or lease option to buy, this beautiful newly remodeled single story “Coastal Compound” is located in the highly desirable bluff area of Capistrano Beach. Entering through the private entry you are greeted with a spacious common area that includes full size resort-style pool and outside Kitchen / BBQ. The main house is light and airy and includes a chef’s kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths decorated in Coastal Contemporary finishes. Two additional large casitas finish this beautifully crafted compound walking distance to beautiful Capistrano beach. Enjoy your piece of the California Riviera!

For a private tour, contact Gregory Lynch 949-300-7342. Check out this great virtual tour: https://25492delrey.relahq.com/?mls