35 Seastar Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access key fob access

Surrounded by nature, we welcome you to the premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA. Arrive Los Carneros features a variety of spacious one, two, three bedroom floorplans so you can find your perfect fit for luxury living. Featuring stunning oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, Kevo keyless entry system, and a built-in WiFi sound system, enjoy designer features that will make you feel right at home. Exceptional kitchen packages include stainless steel kitchenaid three door refrigerator, Kitchenaid dishwasher and a built-in microwave along with plenty of room to entertain every social scene. Appreciate living conveniences like ceiling fans, assigned covered carport parking, and stackable washers and dryers. Enjoy the California sunshine and beach breeze on your very own private balcony or deck. Come tour your future home today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.