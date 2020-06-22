All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 35 Seastar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
35 Seastar Court
Last updated June 21 2020 at 6:51 PM

35 Seastar Court

35 Seastar Court · (805) 200-3950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

35 Seastar Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 35-205 · Avail. now

$2,765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
key fob access
Surrounded by nature, we welcome you to the premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA. Arrive Los Carneros features a variety of spacious one, two, three bedroom floorplans so you can find your perfect fit for luxury living. Featuring stunning oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, Kevo keyless entry system, and a built-in WiFi sound system, enjoy designer features that will make you feel right at home. Exceptional kitchen packages include stainless steel kitchenaid three door refrigerator, Kitchenaid dishwasher and a built-in microwave along with plenty of room to entertain every social scene. Appreciate living conveniences like ceiling fans, assigned covered carport parking, and stackable washers and dryers. Enjoy the California sunshine and beach breeze on your very own private balcony or deck. Come tour your future home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Seastar Court have any available units?
35 Seastar Court has a unit available for $2,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Seastar Court have?
Some of 35 Seastar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Seastar Court currently offering any rent specials?
35 Seastar Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Seastar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Seastar Court is pet friendly.
Does 35 Seastar Court offer parking?
Yes, 35 Seastar Court does offer parking.
Does 35 Seastar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Seastar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Seastar Court have a pool?
No, 35 Seastar Court does not have a pool.
Does 35 Seastar Court have accessible units?
No, 35 Seastar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Seastar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Seastar Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 35 Seastar Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity