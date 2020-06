Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Centrally located and in a mature neighborhood this home is rarely available. Ok to submit on pet. Minimum renter's insurance required.