Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

34597 Via Catalina

34597 Via Catalina · No Longer Available
Location

34597 Via Catalina, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous upper end unit in Capo beach one street behind Camino Capistrano! Gorgeous woodwork, awesome living area and a large balcony too! Feel the ocean breezes! 2 beds 1 bath, High Wood ceilings! and Lots of light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34597 Via Catalina have any available units?
34597 Via Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34597 Via Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
34597 Via Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34597 Via Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 34597 Via Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34597 Via Catalina offer parking?
No, 34597 Via Catalina does not offer parking.
Does 34597 Via Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34597 Via Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34597 Via Catalina have a pool?
No, 34597 Via Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 34597 Via Catalina have accessible units?
No, 34597 Via Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 34597 Via Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 34597 Via Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34597 Via Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 34597 Via Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.

