34597 Via Catalina

Gorgeous upper end unit in Capo beach one street behind Camino Capistrano! Gorgeous woodwork, awesome living area and a large balcony too! Feel the ocean breezes! 2 beds 1 bath, High Wood ceilings! and Lots of light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
