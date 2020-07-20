All apartments in Dana Point
34542 Via Verde
Last updated June 1 2019 at 7:13 AM

34542 Via Verde

34542 via Verde · No Longer Available
Location

34542 via Verde, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
We have a furnished room for rent in Capistrano Beach, Palisades area.
It is a large master bedroom with a bathroom and private entrance, and a quiet garden area porch... furnishings include a twin bed, a small refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, coffee maker, chest of drawers with a large mirror, closet and a bookcase. Located close to the beach, parks, hiking/bike trails, Dana Point Harbor and shopping. Utilities, wifi and designated parking place included. Kitchen use as discussed per agreement. Very quiet property in a classic beach town setting. No smoking, drugs, pets or overnight guests. $1050 per month plus $1000 security deposit. References and credit checked...
9494126690 text, please...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34542 Via Verde have any available units?
34542 Via Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34542 Via Verde have?
Some of 34542 Via Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34542 Via Verde currently offering any rent specials?
34542 Via Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34542 Via Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 34542 Via Verde is pet friendly.
Does 34542 Via Verde offer parking?
Yes, 34542 Via Verde offers parking.
Does 34542 Via Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34542 Via Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34542 Via Verde have a pool?
No, 34542 Via Verde does not have a pool.
Does 34542 Via Verde have accessible units?
No, 34542 Via Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 34542 Via Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34542 Via Verde has units with dishwashers.
