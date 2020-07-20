34542 Via Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave internet access

We have a furnished room for rent in Capistrano Beach, Palisades area.

It is a large master bedroom with a bathroom and private entrance, and a quiet garden area porch... furnishings include a twin bed, a small refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, coffee maker, chest of drawers with a large mirror, closet and a bookcase. Located close to the beach, parks, hiking/bike trails, Dana Point Harbor and shopping. Utilities, wifi and designated parking place included. Kitchen use as discussed per agreement. Very quiet property in a classic beach town setting. No smoking, drugs, pets or overnight guests. $1050 per month plus $1000 security deposit. References and credit checked...

9494126690 text, please...