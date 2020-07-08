34526 Via Espinoza

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Totally Renovated, Upscale Quality Duplex Located In Capistrano Beach. Owner Recently Spent $175,000. In Major Upgrades. Available Unit Is Spacious Three (3) Bedrooms And Three Baths, 1700 Square Feet. Totally Redone Both Inside And Outside Including New Remodeled Kitchen, Baths, Heating Systems, Plumbing, Paint, Etc. Large Interior Laundry Room. Enjoy The Openness And View From The Living/Dining Room And Front Deck - Abundance of Natural Light! Large Private Rear Patio Area. Unit Has An Enclosed Garage. Great Breezes And Wonderful Dana Point/Capistrano Beach Weather! One Block To Palisades Elementary School. A Pleasure To Preview This Recently Completed Upscale Unit! See Remarks !!!