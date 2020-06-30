34501 Calle Monte

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking garage

Single level 2 bedroom + den/office, 2 bath home with ocean and sunset views! Desirable Capistrano Beach location just a couple of blocks from the Beach and Pines Park. Beautiful ocean and sunset views! The living room features French doors that lead onto a slate patio, a cathedral ceiling, and overlooks the private front courtyard. The family room offers a fireplace, cathedral ceiling, a sliding door to the backyard, and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom concrete counters and a breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining, relaxing, and watching the sailboats, ocean and sunset views in the fenced backyard with a large raised deck, firepit and slate patio. The master suite has a walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling, a sliding door to the backyard, a large tiled shower, and lots of bathroom storage cabinets. The separate den/office/3rd bedroom (no closet) overlooks the private front yard. Newly painted interior. Two car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Private location overlooking Palisades Elementary School. Available December 20th. For additional information and a showing appointment, please call Kathy Divel, listing agent, at 949-496-5675 (office) or (949) 212-4848 (cell). Cal DRE License #00553295. Realty One Group West.