Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

34501 Calle Monte

Location

34501 Calle Monte, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
Single level 2 bedroom + den/office, 2 bath home with ocean and sunset views! Desirable Capistrano Beach location just a couple of blocks from the Beach and Pines Park. Beautiful ocean and sunset views! The living room features French doors that lead onto a slate patio, a cathedral ceiling, and overlooks the private front courtyard. The family room offers a fireplace, cathedral ceiling, a sliding door to the backyard, and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom concrete counters and a breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining, relaxing, and watching the sailboats, ocean and sunset views in the fenced backyard with a large raised deck, firepit and slate patio. The master suite has a walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling, a sliding door to the backyard, a large tiled shower, and lots of bathroom storage cabinets. The separate den/office/3rd bedroom (no closet) overlooks the private front yard. Newly painted interior. Two car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Private location overlooking Palisades Elementary School. Available December 20th. For additional information and a showing appointment, please call Kathy Divel, listing agent, at 949-496-5675 (office) or (949) 212-4848 (cell). Cal DRE License #00553295. Realty One Group West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34501 Calle Monte have any available units?
34501 Calle Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34501 Calle Monte have?
Some of 34501 Calle Monte's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34501 Calle Monte currently offering any rent specials?
34501 Calle Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34501 Calle Monte pet-friendly?
No, 34501 Calle Monte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34501 Calle Monte offer parking?
Yes, 34501 Calle Monte offers parking.
Does 34501 Calle Monte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34501 Calle Monte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34501 Calle Monte have a pool?
No, 34501 Calle Monte does not have a pool.
Does 34501 Calle Monte have accessible units?
No, 34501 Calle Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 34501 Calle Monte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34501 Calle Monte has units with dishwashers.

