34501 Calita Drive
34501 Calita Drive

34501 Callita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34501 Callita Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
2-Bedroom 1-Bathroom home with washer/dryer hookups, garage and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34501 Calita Drive have any available units?
34501 Calita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34501 Calita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34501 Calita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34501 Calita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34501 Calita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34501 Calita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34501 Calita Drive offers parking.
Does 34501 Calita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34501 Calita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34501 Calita Drive have a pool?
No, 34501 Calita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34501 Calita Drive have accessible units?
No, 34501 Calita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34501 Calita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34501 Calita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34501 Calita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34501 Calita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

