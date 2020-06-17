All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

34465 Via Espinoza

34465 Via Espinoza · (949) 373-1603
Location

34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage. The living room upstairs with its open beam valuted wood ceiling features an open plan living room with fireplace, and a dining area. The kitchen has all new SS appliances and new butcher block counter tops. Also upstairs are 2 master suites each with their own recently remodeled bathrooms. and viewing decks with peekaboo ocean views. Both bedrooms have queen beds. Shared garage with 1 space with storage, and one half of the extra long driveway. Full use of the large grass backyard with raised deck and BBQ. Cable TV, high speed internet, water, gas and electric included. Owners may consider 1 small dog. No cats. Close to Capistrano State Beach, Doheny State Beach and other world class surfing spots in San Clemente. **WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUR SUMMER RENTAL**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34465 Via Espinoza have any available units?
34465 Via Espinoza has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34465 Via Espinoza have?
Some of 34465 Via Espinoza's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34465 Via Espinoza currently offering any rent specials?
34465 Via Espinoza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34465 Via Espinoza pet-friendly?
Yes, 34465 Via Espinoza is pet friendly.
Does 34465 Via Espinoza offer parking?
Yes, 34465 Via Espinoza does offer parking.
Does 34465 Via Espinoza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34465 Via Espinoza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34465 Via Espinoza have a pool?
No, 34465 Via Espinoza does not have a pool.
Does 34465 Via Espinoza have accessible units?
No, 34465 Via Espinoza does not have accessible units.
Does 34465 Via Espinoza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34465 Via Espinoza has units with dishwashers.
