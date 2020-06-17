34465 Via Espinoza

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage. The living room upstairs with its open beam valuted wood ceiling features an open plan living room with fireplace, and a dining area. The kitchen has all new SS appliances and new butcher block counter tops. Also upstairs are 2 master suites each with their own recently remodeled bathrooms. and viewing decks with peekaboo ocean views. Both bedrooms have queen beds. Shared garage with 1 space with storage, and one half of the extra long driveway. Full use of the large grass backyard with raised deck and BBQ. Cable TV, high speed internet, water, gas and electric included. Owners may consider 1 small dog. No cats. Close to Capistrano State Beach, Doheny State Beach and other world class surfing spots in San Clemente. **WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUR SUMMER RENTAL**