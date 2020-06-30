All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34419 Via Gomez.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34419 Via Gomez
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

34419 Via Gomez

34419 Via Gomez · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34419 Via Gomez, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming Capistrano Beach 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located close to the beach and nearby Palisades and Pines Parks. Recently remodeled with wood-like laminate flooring throughout, an updated master bath, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting this cute unit still has its original retro kitchen with the updated amenities of a new dishwasher, gas range, and hood. There is plenty of space to spread out in the huge kitchen while cooking with tons of countertop space available to you. You'll love the ocean breeze as it flows through the dutch door and large windows. Lots of light spills through the numerous windows throughout the home. You can even see the Pacific Ocean from your family room! A large and inviting family is complete with a gas fireplace to enjoy after a long day at work. 2 car garage as well! Your private and quiet oasis awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34419 Via Gomez have any available units?
34419 Via Gomez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34419 Via Gomez have?
Some of 34419 Via Gomez's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34419 Via Gomez currently offering any rent specials?
34419 Via Gomez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34419 Via Gomez pet-friendly?
No, 34419 Via Gomez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34419 Via Gomez offer parking?
Yes, 34419 Via Gomez offers parking.
Does 34419 Via Gomez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34419 Via Gomez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34419 Via Gomez have a pool?
No, 34419 Via Gomez does not have a pool.
Does 34419 Via Gomez have accessible units?
No, 34419 Via Gomez does not have accessible units.
Does 34419 Via Gomez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34419 Via Gomez has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego