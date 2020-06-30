34419 Via Gomez

Amenities

This charming Capistrano Beach 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located close to the beach and nearby Palisades and Pines Parks. Recently remodeled with wood-like laminate flooring throughout, an updated master bath, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting this cute unit still has its original retro kitchen with the updated amenities of a new dishwasher, gas range, and hood. There is plenty of space to spread out in the huge kitchen while cooking with tons of countertop space available to you. You'll love the ocean breeze as it flows through the dutch door and large windows. Lots of light spills through the numerous windows throughout the home. You can even see the Pacific Ocean from your family room! A large and inviting family is complete with a gas fireplace to enjoy after a long day at work. 2 car garage as well! Your private and quiet oasis awaits you!