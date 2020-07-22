All apartments in Dana Point
34396 Green Lantern Street
34396 Green Lantern Street

34396 Golden Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

34396 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fabulous Harbor and Ocean Views! Overlooking Dana Point Harbor Non-Smoking - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apt, available April 1, 2019. Large yard & patio to enjoy the Ocean breezes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34396 Green Lantern Street have any available units?
34396 Green Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34396 Green Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
34396 Green Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34396 Green Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 34396 Green Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34396 Green Lantern Street offer parking?
No, 34396 Green Lantern Street does not offer parking.
Does 34396 Green Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34396 Green Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34396 Green Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 34396 Green Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 34396 Green Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 34396 Green Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34396 Green Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34396 Green Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34396 Green Lantern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34396 Green Lantern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
