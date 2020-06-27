34393 Via San Juan

Amenities

Beautiful fully remodeled large upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath unit on all one level with OCEAN VIEWS in Capo Beach just six blocks from the ocean. The open floor plan includes new driftwood flooring, baseboards, paint throughout, LED lighting, vinyl windows and doors and an OCEAN VIEW deck. The kitchen includes new quartz counter tops, a breakfast bar and pantry. There is master bedroom with walk-in closet, secondary bedroom with large wardrobe closet and both bedrooms have ceiling fans. There is also plenty of storage space in the closets lining the hallway. There is a single-car garage with an automatic garage door opener and laundry hook-ups inside and a single car parking space on the driveway. This property is one block from Palisades Elementary and centrally located near local beaches, the Dana Point Harbor, walking trails and shopping areas.