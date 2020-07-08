Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34386 Via San Juan - B
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
34386 Via San Juan - B
34386 Via San Juan
·
No Longer Available
Location
34386 Via San Juan, Dana Point, CA 92624
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Capo beach duplex! Lower unit single level three bedroom two bath with two covered parking and storage unit.
Upgraded! Will consider Pet with extra deposit. Walk to Palisades Elementary school .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34386 Via San Juan - B have any available units?
34386 Via San Juan - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dana Point, CA
.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dana Point Rent Report
.
What amenities does 34386 Via San Juan - B have?
Some of 34386 Via San Juan - B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 34386 Via San Juan - B currently offering any rent specials?
34386 Via San Juan - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34386 Via San Juan - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 34386 Via San Juan - B is pet friendly.
Does 34386 Via San Juan - B offer parking?
Yes, 34386 Via San Juan - B offers parking.
Does 34386 Via San Juan - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34386 Via San Juan - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34386 Via San Juan - B have a pool?
No, 34386 Via San Juan - B does not have a pool.
Does 34386 Via San Juan - B have accessible units?
No, 34386 Via San Juan - B does not have accessible units.
Does 34386 Via San Juan - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34386 Via San Juan - B has units with dishwashers.
