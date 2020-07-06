34381 Dana Strand Road - 3

Amenities

Enjoy unobstructed views and sunsets from this ocean front bluff unit with a large private deck. Property is adjacent to the exclusive 121 acre Strands Headland development and is steps away from Salt Creek beach and the nature preserve. Unit is townhouse style with open kitchen and living room and half bath upstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths downstairs. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Just finished a remodel of the entire unit - new hardwood floors, granite countertops, double pane windows, modern bathroom fixtures. Includes 1 garage parking spot and 1 assigned parking spot. Unit has a laundry room with washer / dryer. Refrigerator/stove/dishwasher included. Paid gardener.