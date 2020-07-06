All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

34381 Dana Strand Road - 3

34381 Dana Strand Road · No Longer Available
Location

34381 Dana Strand Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Virtual Tours Available!**

Enjoy unobstructed views and sunsets from this ocean front bluff unit with a large private deck. Property is adjacent to the exclusive 121 acre Strands Headland development and is steps away from Salt Creek beach and the nature preserve. Unit is townhouse style with open kitchen and living room and half bath upstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths downstairs. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Just finished a remodel of the entire unit - new hardwood floors, granite countertops, double pane windows, modern bathroom fixtures. Includes 1 garage parking spot and 1 assigned parking spot. Unit has a laundry room with washer / dryer. Refrigerator/stove/dishwasher included. Paid gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 have any available units?
34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 have?
Some of 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 offers parking.
Does 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 have a pool?
No, 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 have accessible units?
No, 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34381 Dana Strand Road - 3 has units with dishwashers.

