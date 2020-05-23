34101 Calle La Primavera

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded one level unit with amazing ocean and city lights views! This newly upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath is ideally located in the sought after quiet neighborhood of South Lantern Village. Highlights include large spacious living, dining and bedrooms, wood floors, recessed lighting, and new paint throughout. Beautiful large grassy entertaining front yard perfect for enjoying sunrise and watching afternoon sunsets. Inside laundry located off kitchen, attached one car garage and parking for up to two more vehicles outside. A stones throw to beautiful Dana Point Village and Dana Point Harbor.