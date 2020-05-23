All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 PM

34101 Calle La Primavera

34101 Calle La Primavera · (949) 510-7079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34101 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded one level unit with amazing ocean and city lights views! This newly upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath is ideally located in the sought after quiet neighborhood of South Lantern Village. Highlights include large spacious living, dining and bedrooms, wood floors, recessed lighting, and new paint throughout. Beautiful large grassy entertaining front yard perfect for enjoying sunrise and watching afternoon sunsets. Inside laundry located off kitchen, attached one car garage and parking for up to two more vehicles outside. A stones throw to beautiful Dana Point Village and Dana Point Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34101 Calle La Primavera have any available units?
34101 Calle La Primavera has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34101 Calle La Primavera currently offering any rent specials?
34101 Calle La Primavera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34101 Calle La Primavera pet-friendly?
No, 34101 Calle La Primavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34101 Calle La Primavera offer parking?
Yes, 34101 Calle La Primavera does offer parking.
Does 34101 Calle La Primavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34101 Calle La Primavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34101 Calle La Primavera have a pool?
No, 34101 Calle La Primavera does not have a pool.
Does 34101 Calle La Primavera have accessible units?
No, 34101 Calle La Primavera does not have accessible units.
Does 34101 Calle La Primavera have units with dishwashers?
No, 34101 Calle La Primavera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34101 Calle La Primavera have units with air conditioning?
No, 34101 Calle La Primavera does not have units with air conditioning.
