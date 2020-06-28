All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34061 Amber Lantern St. - B
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:31 AM

34061 Amber Lantern St. - B

34061 Amber Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34061 Amber Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated 2Bed 1Bath second floor condo... Located in the down town Lantern Village section of Dana Point this unit is minutes away from the beach, Harbor and all of Dana Point's best shopping and restaurants. This large updated condo has a spacious living and kitchen area with a modern exposed brick wall, beautiful wood beams, and immense light from the large windows. The two large bedrooms have spacious closets and are steps away from the shared bathroom. The condo also comes with a detached one car garage and one uncovered assigned parking space in the driveway of the garage. Laundry onsite. Excellent location - extremely close to Dana Point Harbor, shopping, restaurants, and beaches. Easy access to PCH and 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B have any available units?
34061 Amber Lantern St. - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B have?
Some of 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B currently offering any rent specials?
34061 Amber Lantern St. - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B is pet friendly.
Does 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B offer parking?
Yes, 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B offers parking.
Does 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B have a pool?
No, 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B does not have a pool.
Does 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B have accessible units?
No, 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34061 Amber Lantern St. - B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego