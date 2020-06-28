34061 Amber Lantern St. - B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Updated 2Bed 1Bath second floor condo... Located in the down town Lantern Village section of Dana Point this unit is minutes away from the beach, Harbor and all of Dana Point's best shopping and restaurants. This large updated condo has a spacious living and kitchen area with a modern exposed brick wall, beautiful wood beams, and immense light from the large windows. The two large bedrooms have spacious closets and are steps away from the shared bathroom. The condo also comes with a detached one car garage and one uncovered assigned parking space in the driveway of the garage. Laundry onsite. Excellent location - extremely close to Dana Point Harbor, shopping, restaurants, and beaches. Easy access to PCH and 5 freeway.