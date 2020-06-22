All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33991 Manta Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33991 Manta Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33991 Manta Court

33991 Manta Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33991 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Best of the Best! Prestigious Oceanfront community of Niguel Shores available September 20th, 18 is this beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/4 bath beach house available for lease. This sunny and cheerful home is decorated with fun beachy and nautical touches and charms you to relax and unwind upon arrival. Available November 1st, 2018. Rates for June, July, August, September, November, December, and January are higher. Fully fenced backyard and pet friendly for well behaved companions, with some breed restrictions. Enjoy cooking for your loved ones in the fully equipped kitchen with French doors open wide, featuring a Gas stove, and BBQ grilling bar out back. The entire home has clean hard surface and wood floors throughout. Sitting near the end of a private cul-de-sac with guest parking, and space for 2 additional cars in driveway. Easy walk to world famous Strands Beach. Niguel Shores is a world class destination community directly next door to The Ritz Carlton and just down the street from Monarch Beach Resort and Golf Links. Included resort style amenities~ private front row beach parking, private beach access, junior olympic pool, salt water spa, sauna, locker rooms, 4 tennis courts, children's jungle gym, neighborhood park, walking trails, and 24 hour guard on duty. Available for variable rate and terms, minimum 1 - 3 months or longer at owners discretion. Call/text Maria 949-701-5954

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33991 Manta Court have any available units?
33991 Manta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33991 Manta Court have?
Some of 33991 Manta Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33991 Manta Court currently offering any rent specials?
33991 Manta Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33991 Manta Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 33991 Manta Court is pet friendly.
Does 33991 Manta Court offer parking?
Yes, 33991 Manta Court does offer parking.
Does 33991 Manta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33991 Manta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33991 Manta Court have a pool?
Yes, 33991 Manta Court has a pool.
Does 33991 Manta Court have accessible units?
No, 33991 Manta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33991 Manta Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33991 Manta Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego