33991 Manta Court

Best of the Best! Prestigious Oceanfront community of Niguel Shores available September 20th, 18 is this beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/4 bath beach house available for lease. This sunny and cheerful home is decorated with fun beachy and nautical touches and charms you to relax and unwind upon arrival. Available November 1st, 2018. Rates for June, July, August, September, November, December, and January are higher. Fully fenced backyard and pet friendly for well behaved companions, with some breed restrictions. Enjoy cooking for your loved ones in the fully equipped kitchen with French doors open wide, featuring a Gas stove, and BBQ grilling bar out back. The entire home has clean hard surface and wood floors throughout. Sitting near the end of a private cul-de-sac with guest parking, and space for 2 additional cars in driveway. Easy walk to world famous Strands Beach. Niguel Shores is a world class destination community directly next door to The Ritz Carlton and just down the street from Monarch Beach Resort and Golf Links. Included resort style amenities~ private front row beach parking, private beach access, junior olympic pool, salt water spa, sauna, locker rooms, 4 tennis courts, children's jungle gym, neighborhood park, walking trails, and 24 hour guard on duty. Available for variable rate and terms, minimum 1 - 3 months or longer at owners discretion. Call/text Maria 949-701-5954