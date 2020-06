Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful renovated 3 bedroom ocean view town home in the middle of the lantern District. Wal to the beach, harbor, resturants, dog parks. You;ll love living here. Owner put in New AC and heating systems.New quarts counters in baths and kitchen. Offstreet parking as well and 4 spaces in the newly paved driveway.