33941 Violet Lantern Street
33941 Violet Lantern Street

33941 Violet Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

33941 Violet Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Upper rear one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Single off street parking space, coin laundry. Located in Lantern District of Dana Point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33941 Violet Lantern Street have any available units?
33941 Violet Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 33941 Violet Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33941 Violet Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33941 Violet Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33941 Violet Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33941 Violet Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33941 Violet Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33941 Violet Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33941 Violet Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33941 Violet Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33941 Violet Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33941 Violet Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33941 Violet Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33941 Violet Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33941 Violet Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33941 Violet Lantern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33941 Violet Lantern Street does not have units with air conditioning.

