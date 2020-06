33941 Amber Lantern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS 3 BDRM, 2 BATH (3RD BDRM OR DEN/OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS OFF OF GARAGE WITHOUT CLOSET) CONDO SINGLE LEVEL CONDO WITH NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW. FRONT ENTRY PATIO ON 2ND FLOOR-PARTIAL COVERED, LARGE PRIVATE REAR YARD WITH LARGE PATIOS-FACING VERY LARGE COMMUNITY GREENBELT WITH STAINED CEMENT PATIO & OUTSIDE ENTERENCE TO MASTER BATH. FULL MASTER BATH REMODELED TILE FLOORING. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING & PORTABLE A/C, DINING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING, REMODELED OAK/STAINLESS KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOORING/ MICROWAVE/6 BURNER GAS RANGE/STAINLESS FRIDGE, 2ND BDRM WITH REMODELED 3/4 BATH, CEILING FAN & PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND INTERNAL STAIRS TO 1-CAR GARAGE BELOW WITH, GARAGE OPERNER, TILE FLOORING PLUS LARGE DEN/OFFICE OR STORAGE ROOM,