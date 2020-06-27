All apartments in Dana Point
33932 Silver Lantern Street

33932 Silver Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

33932 Silver Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lower unit of Duplex. Includes one parking space in garage and on on driveway. Back yard. Upgraded kitchen and baths. Laminate flooring throughout. Shared laundry with unit upstairs. th. Available the middle of August. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33932 Silver Lantern Street have any available units?
33932 Silver Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33932 Silver Lantern Street have?
Some of 33932 Silver Lantern Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33932 Silver Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33932 Silver Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33932 Silver Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33932 Silver Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33932 Silver Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33932 Silver Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33932 Silver Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33932 Silver Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33932 Silver Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33932 Silver Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33932 Silver Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33932 Silver Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33932 Silver Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33932 Silver Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.
