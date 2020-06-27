Lower unit of Duplex. Includes one parking space in garage and on on driveway. Back yard. Upgraded kitchen and baths. Laminate flooring throughout. Shared laundry with unit upstairs. th. Available the middle of August. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33932 Silver Lantern Street have any available units?
33932 Silver Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33932 Silver Lantern Street have?
Some of 33932 Silver Lantern Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33932 Silver Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33932 Silver Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.