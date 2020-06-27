Beautiful ocean view (partially furnished / or unfurnished) duplex, 2 bedroom with large loft, AC and 2 car garage. Hard wood floors, granite counters, free standing bath tubs, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double ovens and more.....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33871 Violet Lantern Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
What amenities does 33871 Violet Lantern Street have?
Some of 33871 Violet Lantern Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33871 Violet Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
