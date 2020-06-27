All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

33871 Violet Lantern Street

33871 Violet Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

33871 Violet Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful ocean view (partially furnished / or unfurnished) duplex, 2 bedroom with large loft, AC and 2 car garage. Hard wood floors, granite counters, free standing bath tubs, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double ovens and more.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33871 Violet Lantern Street have any available units?
33871 Violet Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33871 Violet Lantern Street have?
Some of 33871 Violet Lantern Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33871 Violet Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33871 Violet Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33871 Violet Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33871 Violet Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33871 Violet Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33871 Violet Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33871 Violet Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33871 Violet Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33871 Violet Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33871 Violet Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33871 Violet Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33871 Violet Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33871 Violet Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33871 Violet Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
