Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Private Back Patio with Ocean Views and fruit trees!! Lower-Single Story unit in Duplex-only one Unit above. Inviting Grey Dutch Door leads to Large Living and Dining area with Laminate Flooring. Dining area has ocean views. Light and Bright Kitchen has double oven-cooktop-microwave-dishwasher and Refrigerator. Large Master has new carpeting with attached bath. Second bedroom also with new carpeting has spacious walk in closet. Shared garage with upstairs tenant has washer/dryer with electric hookups and some storage area. Minutes to Dana Point Harbor-Downtown Dana Point and Beaches!!