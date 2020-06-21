All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

33815 Alcazar Dr.

33815 Alcazar Drive · (949) 291-0193
Location

33815 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33815 Alcazar Dr. - Apt A · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded Lower Level 2 Bed 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage & Private back patio! - Large...& Beautifully remodeled lower level 2 Bedroom 2 bath unit with fireplace, walk-in closets, private rear yard 1 car garage and full size laundry hookups inside. ALL NEW Paint, carpet & hardwood laminate flooring, recessed lighted, kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel oven/stove, ceiling fans, new shower stall, counter tops, fixtures, blinds. Close to shopping and harbor.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33815 Alcazar Dr. have any available units?
33815 Alcazar Dr. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33815 Alcazar Dr. have?
Some of 33815 Alcazar Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33815 Alcazar Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
33815 Alcazar Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33815 Alcazar Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 33815 Alcazar Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33815 Alcazar Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 33815 Alcazar Dr. does offer parking.
Does 33815 Alcazar Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33815 Alcazar Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33815 Alcazar Dr. have a pool?
No, 33815 Alcazar Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 33815 Alcazar Dr. have accessible units?
No, 33815 Alcazar Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 33815 Alcazar Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33815 Alcazar Dr. has units with dishwashers.
